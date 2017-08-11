Guam officials telling citizens how to survive nuclear attack

AGANA, Guam — No one really knows how close or how far we are from a possible nuclear conflict with North Korea.

But officials in Guam, the tiny island territory that Kim Jong-un has threatened to attack, aren’t keeping citizens in the dark.

Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense released a two-page fact sheet on social media and its website. The fact sheet tells people how to prepare for an attack, and what to do if, heaven forbid, an attack actually occurred.

The advice is specific and unsettling.