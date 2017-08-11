Glenwood Springs prepares for potential 1 hour traffic delays through town for next 95 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. - Drivers in Glenwood Springs are preparing for major traffic delays of up to an hour through town for the next three months as a bridge project shuts down a major thoroughfare through the city.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is replacing the Grand Avenue Bridge with a newer and safer bridge.

Each day, an estimated 24,000 cars pass over the bridge; it's the gateway to the Roaring Fork Valley. During the project's estimated 95-day duration, all that traffic will be re-routed onto a two-lane road through the city.

"Big cities have a little bit different scenario. They can put people through different routes, here with the geography of the valley we are in makes that pretty difficult," said CDOT spokesperson Tracy Trulove.

During construction, CDOT is asking drives of one in every three cars to stay off the road during peak commuting times in the morning and evening. If that doesn't happen, it could take up to an hour to get through the detour.

The city and CDOT are pushing people to walk, bike, carpool or work from home. Companies are also changing their offices hours so employees can come in at non-peak times.

Business owners like Sue Sharpe, who owns clothing store Confetti on Grand Avenue, hope the traffic doesn't scare people away. She said she likens it to the hype around Y2K -- people expected it to be a problem but it wasn't. She hopes people continue to come shop at local businesses during construction.

"We hope everyone still comes, everyone is still here and it's still the same little town. It might be even better because there won't be all that traffic on Grand Avenue right now," said Sharpe.

The project is expected to last 95 days, so long as weather cooperates. For more information on the project, including detour routes, check out CDOT's website on the project.