Freedom Service Dogs of America treasures its volunteers

DENVER -- At Freedom Service Dogs of America their mission has been simple right from the start, transforming shelter dogs to full fledged service dogs for those in need. Free of charge.

That mission statement would not be possible if it weren't for the volunteers like Mitchell Allen. He's been volunteering his time at Freedom Service Dogs of America for over ten years.

Over 500 folks volunteer at Freedom Service Dogs but less than fifty are a rare breed.

They take dogs in training into their own homes. The are called foster volunteers. "I take dogs home for several months at a time, sometimes when they're young or have specific problems to deal with," Allen said.

The more time a dog in training spends at a foster home, the better. Besides room and board, the foster volunteer provides exercise, socializing and additional training. Essential experience for a successful service dog.

In return, the volunteers receive a whole lot of unconditional love.

