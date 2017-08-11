Fort Collins police officer surprises 5-year-old at police themed birthday party

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins boy celebrating his fifth birthday got a surprise he’ll never forget when an actual superhero showed up to the party.

A local mom shared the story of a Fort Collins Police Services officer that brought the police-themed birthday party to life.

The boy’s grandpa put in a call to the department asking if an officer would stop by the party to wish his grandson a happy birthday.

One of the department’s officers took some out of his busy schedule to not only show up but to star in the show.

A thank you note sent from the boy’s mom said, “Officer Jones came by and was so great with my son and all the kids at the party. He took pictures with the kids, let my son put a temporary tattoo on him, and showed the kids his patrol car. Officer Jones was a huge hit at the party and really topped off the whole afternoon.”

FCPS said that moments like this mean a lot to the department, too.