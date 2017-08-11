Food Truck Friday: Seasoned Swine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seasoned Swine is a fun BBQ with roots in Iowa, Alabama & Colorado. A combination of southwest smoke and dirty south sizzle makes for tender, juicy cuts of meat that defy boundaries and redefine grilled goodness for all of Colorado. Between fall-off-the-bone ribs, hand-pulled Alabama style sauced chicken, or locally made sausage links, there's a taste for every region, and more than a region's worth of taste represented. Stop by Seasoned Swine whenever they're out to try out Denver BBQ for yourself - you'll find it to be the best of the best, and you'll never again settle for the rest.