Fire District determines cause of deadly oil tank battery explosion in Mead

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Mountain View Fire Protection District has released new information about a deadly oil tank battery explosion in Weld County.

The fire and explosion killed one person and injured three other workers on May 25, 2017.

It happened at a oil tank battery near Colorado 66 and Colorado Boulevard in Mead. Anadarko Petroleum owns and operates the site.

Investigators with the Fire District have determined the fire and explosion started in a trench that was dug out to remove and replace piping.

According to the Mountain View Fire Protection District, right before the time of the blast, three contract workers were excavating, welding and pipe cutting at the same time.

Investigators determined the explosion was caused by a buildup of combustible products and the workers sparked the fire with their equipment.

The Fire District says that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) may issue citations to employers for any violations of the occupational safety and health regulations it identifies in the coming months

The Fire District believes there could have been more than one ignition source and they have not pinpointed exactly where the fire started inside the trench.

OSHA and the COGCC are both investigating the explosion. The agencies have not yet released their findings on the case.