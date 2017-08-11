× El Paso County Sheriff’s Office experiences first life saved with Narcan

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting their first experience saving a life with the use of Narcan.

Deputies responded to a suicidal welfare check was on Thursday, Aug. 3 just before 11:00 p.m. at the 6500 block of Roundup Butte Street.

The woman who placed the call said her boyfriend had left the home and was suicidal. She said her boyfriend had told her that he had taken 100 Vicodin pills.

The woman was able to provide GPS coordinates for her boyfriend that located him at Old Pueblo Road and Birdsall Road.

Deputies found the man inside of his vehicle shortly after 12:36 a.m.

The man was breathing but was not responsive. According to the Sheriff’s Office, his breathing became very shallow and began to pause for an extended period of time between breaths.

Responding officers administered Narcan which immediately improved the man’s breathing. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

“The importance of providing first responders with effective tools like Narcan, can never be understated. A life was saved, and without Narcan this would not have been possible,” said Sheriff Bill Elder.

Narcan is not a new drug and has been used to save countless lives, particularly in the the wake of America’s opioid epidemic.

Narcan is an opiate antidote for heroin and prescription pain pills like morphine, codeine, oxycodone, methadone and Vicodin.

When a person is overdosing on an opioid, breathing can slow down or stop and it can very hard to wake them from this state.

Narcan blocks the effects of opioids and reverses an overdose.