Dog missing after I-70 crash reunites with seriously injured owner

VAIL, Colo -- A dog who went missing in a tragic accident on Interstate 70 has made her way home.

According to Vail Doggie Day Spa and Lodging, a man and his four-legged friend, Izzy, were involved in a head-on collision when a driver crossed over the median of the interstate.

The driver, Chance, lost his German Shepherd, Carlitos, in the impact but Izzy miraculously survived the crash with only a sprained paw.

Izzy ran from the scene of the crash and went missing for five days.

The town of Vail pulled together and with lots of teamwork Izzy was found.

At the time Izzy was found, her owner was still in the hospital recovering from three surgeries.

Once Chance was strong enough to interact, he was reunited with his precious pooch on Friday.

A statement from Vail Doggie Day Spa and Lodging wished the best to all involved. "We are happy to reunite the two of them. Chance has a long healing road ahead of him, but with the help of your BEST friend he will be okay. Best of Luck to you Chance while he heals at a friend's house outside of Denver area. Izzy will now be by his side. Rest In Peace Carlitos! You are missed."