× Cop captures own shooting on camera

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An officer wearing camera glasses captured video of the moment he was shot four times at close-range by a robbery suspect.

Officer Quincy Smith was called to investigate a suspicious man trying to steal groceries from a local convenience store.

The suspect, 29-year-old Malcolm Antwan Orr, was on his cell phone when Smith approached him, warning him he would be tased if he didn’t stop.

Orr turned towards Smith and opened fire, eight rounds total.

Despite injuries and Smith’s pleas to the dispatcher to “tell my family I love them,” the officer survived the attack.