Congressman Perlmutter considering running again after all

DENVER — When Congressman Ed Perlmutter announced he was withdrawing from Colorado’s gubernatorial race, he said he would not seek re-election for his House seat in 2018.

That has apparently changed.

Multiple sources confirmed Perlmutter has been talking with donors and individuals in Colorado’s political community for several weeks regarding the prospect of re-election.

Perlmutter has represented the 7th District of Colorado in Congress since 2007.

A Perlmutter candidacy has the potential to torpedo any efforts by State Senator Andy Kerr, State Rep. Brittany Petersen, State Senator Dominick Moreno and former Obama-era U.S. ambassador Dan Baer. All four Democrats announced months ago their intention to run.

“Confusion. Disappointment. Out of Character for Ed,” one source close to a campaign running for Perlmutter’s seat told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George.

So far Perlmutter’s camp has not issued any statement to shoot down the rumors.

“The possibility of Congressman Perlmutter reconsidering a re-election bid is tremendously good news for not just his district, but for all the residents of Colorado. He’s one of the true public servants this state cannot afford to have sit on the sidelines; especially now,” FOX31 Democratic political analyst Andy Boian said.