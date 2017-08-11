× Congressman Coffman wins Vietnam Veterans’ of America Legislator of Year Award

DENVER — Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman received the Vietnam Veterans’ of America Legislator of the Award Friday.

The Congressman, who serves on the Armed Services Committee as well as the the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, accepted the award in New Orleans.

“I’m so honored to receive this award from the Vietnam Veterans of American. My heart has always been with them for having fought such a difficult war without the full support of the American people,” Coffman said in the release.

“We are proud to recognize Congressman Mike Coffman as Vietnam Veterans of America 2017 Legislator of the Year,” said John Rowan, VVA National President. “We are recognizing Congressman Coffman for his leadership in introducing and fighting for bills that will have a profound impact on veterans of all eras, as well their children and their children’s children,” said Rowan.

Coffman’s speech was live streamed on Facebook early on Friday.