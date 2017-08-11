× Cabela’s targeted in smash-and-grab gun store burglary

LONE TREE, Colo. — A gun store burglary took place at a big name store early Thursday morning.

Cabela’s in Lone Tree was targeted in a smash-and-grab.

The Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said burglars crashed an SUV into the entrance of the store and stole about 25 weapons.

Officials said they didn’t have much information on the suspects.

There is a $10,000 reward out for information leading to an arrest in this burglary or any gun store burglary that has happened this year.