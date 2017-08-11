Aurora K9 to receive bullet and stab proof protective vest

AURORA — Aurora Police Department’s K9, Polo, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Polo’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Mark Smith” and should arrive within a couple of months.

Vested Interest in K9s was founded in 2009 and provides bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor has been distributed to over 2,600 K9s in all 50 states. It’s all made possible thanks to $2.1 million in donations.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $1,050.00 and the organization is always looking for donations in order to keep the program running and protect our four-legged officers.