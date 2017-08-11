Attorney asks judge to release Taylor Swift from lawsuit former DJ filed against her

DENVER — The attorney for Taylor Swift filed a motion Friday afternoon to release her from the lawsuit filed against her by former DJ David Mueller.

The singer-songwriter claims Mueller sexually assaulted her during a meet-and-greet before a concert in Denver in 2013. She said he reached under her skirt and grabbed her a**.

Mueller claims Swift cost him his job at radio station KYGO.

Swift’s attorney asked that she be released from the case because she did not directly interfere with Mueller’s employment. Her team said she did not personally contact KYGO.

Swift's motion is based on this– asking judge to, initially throw out Mueller's suit. Judge might only release Taylor Swift.

The judge was expected to rule on the motion to release her later Friday.

This occurred right after the presentation of evidence and testimony in the cases ended.

From this morning– when Kliesch learned Mueller was in trouble on June 2, 2013

The eight-person jury was sent home for the weekend Friday afternoon.

Closing arguments are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Denver Federal Courthouse. Jury deliberations will follow.

