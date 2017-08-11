At-risk teenager reported missing in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 19-year-old at-risk man was reported missing Thursday night, the Longmont Police Department said.

David Nolasco-Orozco was described as being nonverbal with autism. He was last seen at 7 p.m. Thursday at his home near East Fourth Avenue and Dickson Street.

He is described as being 5-foot-9 and 124 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green-and-white-striped shirt, jeans and black shoes.

Nolasco-Orozco also should be wearing leg braces that contribute to a distinct gait when he walks, police said.

It’s not known where Nolasco-Orozco would go because he has little family or friends in the Longmont area, police said. He also cannot drive and has no money.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-651-8501.