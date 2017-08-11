Arapahoe County deputies searching for missing at-risk woman

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a 38-year-old at-risk woman who was reported missing Thursday afternoon, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Abbie Heffner was last seen at 3:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Fraser Street, near South Parker Road and East Orchard Road.

She is described as being 5-foot-6 and 235 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black shirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-795-4711.