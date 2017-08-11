2 killed in crash on Highway 287 south of Longmont

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Longmont early Friday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened after 2 a.m. on Highway 287 just north of Oxford Road in unincorporated Boulder County.

A man and a woman who were the drivers of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Their names and ages have not been released. It’s not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Highway 287 was closed in both directions between Oxford and Pike roads. It’s expected to remain closed until at least 6 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.