Wheat Ridge man still loves bowling at 100 years old

DENVER -- Bowling is a lot like life.

Well, not really, but Herb Rebele has bowled a lot in his life. Thursday was his day of days. He had a birthday. "I was born August 10th 1917," Rebele said.

One hundred years ago the world was embroiled in World War I while little baby Herb was growing up on his family's farm in Sauk Center, Minnesota. "You could buy a candy bar for a nickel. Cigarettes ten cents a pack, eggs a penny a piece," Rebele laughs.

Wars, presidents, even a century came and went but the one constant in Herb Rebele's life was, and is, bowling. You don't drink? "Nope." You don't smoke? "No, I quit."

Rebele fell in love with the game as a 10-year-old boy back in 1927 when he worked as a pin monkey at the local bowling alley.

He's been playing the duckpins ever since.

He's on a bowling league, of course, and you can catch him every week at the Brunswick Zone in Wheat Ridge. Even on his 100th birthday, "It happened on a Thursday. We bowl every Thursday," he says.

Call it DNA. Call is lucky. Or maybe, just maybe, the fountain of youth comes in many forms.