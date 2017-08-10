Watch: Swarm of butterflies migrates through Oregon

One man captured mesmerizing video of a rare event in Oregon.

Steve Andrijiw captured video of countless butterflies migrating through the Pacific northwest in August.

Andrijiw identified the swirling butterflies as California Tortoiseshells.

“This event happens every 5-6 years. The Spruce Lake fires shrouded the view of Crater Lake but Mother Nature treated us to an amazing show,” Andrijiw’s wrote.

To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com A post shared by Steve Andrijiw (@medivka) on Aug 7, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

The species is known for having population explosions which cause the butterflies to migrate to new areas.

“Breeding localities in summer vary widely from year to year – sometimes in the high southern Sierra, sometimes in the Cascades… sometimes only in far northeastern California or even farther north,” the University of California Davis website states.