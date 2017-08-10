× Video: Britney Spears’ backup dancers take down stage crasher

LAS VEGAS — When a man jumped on stage during a Britney Spears concert in Las Vegas her dancers proved they’ve really got her back.

TMZ obtained video from Wednesday night’s “Piece of Me” show at Planet Hollywood.

Spears was singing “Till the World Ends” when the man crept onto the stage and made his move, TMZ reported.

Spears was focused on her performance and didn’t notice the potential danger until after her backup dancers tackled the guy and pinned him down.

Bodyguards rushed to protect Spears and she can be heard asking “He’s got a gun?”

TMZ identified the man as 37-year-old Jess Webb.

“We’re told he was acting disorderly during her performance from out in the crowd, and was asked to leave by security. That’s when he jumped onstage and got tackled. He was arrested for trespassing — no weapons were found on him,” TMZ reported.