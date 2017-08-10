Tomer’s Trails: Choose Wisely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO - Census data shows we're adding about 1,000 new residents to Colorado each month. My biggest advice to new climbers is to build a healthy respect for the mountains and their unforgiving nature. Choose your mountain wisely and that includes 14ers.

Start small and work your way up. Peaks such as Capitol, the Maroon Bells, Snowmass, and Pyramid in the Elk Range near Aspen are very dangerous with loose rock, exposure, and high mileage.

Some good suggestions to get started include Quandary, Sherman, Grays and Torreys, Bierstadt, Democrat, Lincoln, Bross, Elbert, Shavano, and Antero.

Go with someone who has climbed 14ers before. Also, get into the best physical shape possible. This should translate into a safer and more enjoyable experience overall.

Start early, take your time, watch the weather as you ascend, understand the forecast, and listen to your body. If it's too much don't be afraid to turn around. The mountain will always be there.

See you up there.