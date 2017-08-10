Taylor Swift testifies: ‘It was a definite grab, a very long grab’

DENVER — Pop star Taylor Swift took the stand Thursday morning and gave explosive testimony in the case of a former Denver radio deejay who allegedly groped her at a meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center four years ago.

“It was a definite grab, a very long grab,” Swift said under oath from the witness stand in a downtown Denver federal courtroom. “Long enough for me to be completely sure that it was intentional.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift trial live blog

The lawsuit was brought by former 98.5 KYGO deejay David Mueller, who was fired two days after the alleged incident in which he’s accused of groping Swift’s bare bottom during the photo opportunity.

Mueller has denied the incident and claims claiming Swift’s team called his bosses to complain about the incident and got him fired.

“It was a very shocking thing,” Swift testified during her nearly hourlong testimony, adding it was “a devious and sneaky attack. That’s never happened to me before. He grabbed my a** underneath my skirt.”

The testimony came in the third day of testimony. Mueller is seeking millions of dollars in lost compensation. Swift is countersuing for assault and battery.

Swift said after the incident happened, “it was like a light switched off my personality.”

“My eyes were to the floor. I couldn’t make eye contact with either one of them (Mueller and his girlfriend).”

Swift also testified that it appeared Mueller and his girlfriend “had a few cocktails” before the encounter.

Under cross examination, Swift was asked why her bodyguard didn’t react.

“It was horrifying, shocking and we had never experienced it before,” she said.

Swift also testified that she found out about Mueller’s firing through her management team.

“I’m not going to allow you or your client to make it seem like this is in anyway my fault — because it isn’t,” she said.