Rugged Maniac 5K in Morrison on Saturday

MORRISON, Colo. — The Rugged Maniac 5K obstacle course is back in the Denver metro area for its 6th year.

On Saturday, up to 6,000 people will flock to Thunder Valley Motocross to participate. As of Thursday evening, registration was 90% full.

Registration was available online, but event organizers are now asking for new participants to register in person Saturday morning.

The Rugged Maniac 5K features 25 different obstacle courses. It doesn’t matter how athletic you are, there’s something for everyone.

“It’s not too intense. We want to make it so it’s obtainable and achievable by everyone at every fitness level,” said Tim Torigian, Rugged Maniac’s Event Director.

The Rugged Maniac 5K kicks off around 9am on Saturday and wraps up around 4pm-5pm.

