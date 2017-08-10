× President Trump says ‘fire and fury’ threat to North Korea ‘may not be tough enough’

President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that his “fire and fury” threat to North Korea may not have gone far enough.

“If North Korea does anything in terms of even thinking about attack… of anyone that we love or we represent, or our allies, or us, they can be very, very nervous. I’ll tell you why. And they should be very nervous. Things will happen to them like they never thought possible.” Trump stated at his New Jersey golf club. “He’s been pushing the world around for a long time.”

“They’ve been doing this to our country for a long time, for many years, and it’s about time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and for the people of other countries,” Trump said Thursday. “What they’ve been doing and what they’ve been getting away with is a tragedy and it can’t be allowed.”

Trump warned North Korean leaders to “get their act together” after the state media reported that their plan to fire four missiles near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam would be ready in a matter of days.

On Thursday, Trump warned the country would be in trouble “like few nations have ever been.”

“What would be tougher than fire and fury?” a reporter asked.

“You’ll see. You’ll see,” Trump replied.

On Tuesday, Trump warned Pyongyang that any additional threats will be met with “fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Trump said on Tuesday. “He has been very threatening beyond a normal state and as I said they will be met with fire and fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”