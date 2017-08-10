× Police: Explosion reported at 28th and Dahlia in Denver

DENVER — Police responded to an explosion at East 28th Avenue and Dahlia Street in Denver Thursday afternoon.

A Denver police spokesperson said there was an explosion in the intersection. They did not know yet what exploded.

Officers said the bomb squad was on the scene investigating. Police said the original call came in as a fireworks call.

28th and Dahlia was closed.

No injuries were reported.

This story is developing and it will be updated when we get additional information.