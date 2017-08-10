Atlanta gym posts sign banning police officers, military members

ATLANTA — A Georgia gym owner faces backlash after banning police officers and military members.
Jim Chambers put a sign outside EAV Barbell Club in Atlanta that reads, “No … cops.”
“It was really just that the vulgarity in that sign, and that seems to bring it out for people,” Chambers told WXIA.
He said the gym has had a “No Cop” policy since it opened. Chambers said active members of the military also aren’t eligible for a membership.
Chambers has since taken the sign down, but said it is all a political statement.
He plans to replace the “No Cop” sign without the explicit language.
Chambers told WXIA that most members are minorities and are uncomfortable with law enforcement.
A photo of the original sign on the gym was posted to Instagram.