Atlanta gym posts sign banning police officers, military members

ATLANTA — A Georgia gym owner faces backlash after banning police officers and military members.

Jim Chambers put a sign outside EAV Barbell Club in Atlanta that reads, “No … cops.”

“It was really just that the vulgarity in that sign, and that seems to bring it out for people,” Chambers told WXIA.

He said the gym has had a “No Cop” policy since it opened. Chambers said active members of the military also aren’t eligible for a membership.

Chambers has since taken the sign down, but said it is all a political statement.

He plans to replace the “No Cop” sign without the explicit language.

Chambers told WXIA that most members are minorities and are uncomfortable with law enforcement.

A photo of the original sign on the gym was posted to Instagram.