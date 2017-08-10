Messages of support for Taylor Swift posted with Post-It notes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Taylor Swift fans in Denver are hoping Post-It notes and a large window will be enough for the music superstar to receive their messages of support.

In a downtown office building, across the street from the federal courthouse where the trial is being held, a group of "Swifties" have been distracted.

"I noticed that there was a lot going on across the street," Craftsy employee Carly Chapple, who organized the effort, said.

Satellite trucks, big cameras and loyal fans have been easy to spot from the windows of the online educational company for those who love crafts. With one of the best courthouse vantage points in town, Craftsy employees put their skills to the test to send a message to Taylor Swift and the media below.

"It says haters gonna hate," Chapple explained.

Words of a favorite Taylor Swift song, on the window Wednesday-- a message telling Swift to ignore the haters who don't believe her story.

"Taylor is a really great role model," Chapple said. "She's a super creative person."

For legal teams on both sides, coming and going, the daily messages of support have been hard to miss. And no surprise-- the messages are going viral online.

The Post-It messages are a welcome distraction to the seriousness of the assault allegations. The women are hoping Swift will see the messages and stop by to say hello.

