Man who died after falling 200 feet while ascending Capitol Peak identified

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — The climber who died after falling from the east side of knife’s edge ridge while ascending Capitol Peak last weekend has been identified.

Jeremy Shull, 35 of Parker, fell Sunday morning near the K2 Peak while climbing the 14,130-foot mountain about 14 miles west of Aspen, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shull was climbing with three friends when another climbing team in front heard Shull fall.

A person in a climbing team behind Shull called 911 to report the fall. Shull’s body was found about 200 feet down from where he fell.

A member of the all-volunteer Mountain Rescue Aspen climbed to the top of the crevasse and visually confirmed that Shull did not survive.

Recovery of the body was postponed until Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and dangerous terrain.

Crews with Mountain Rescue Aspen were aided by a Bell 205++ helicopter with a team from the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control to perform a nine-hour recovery effort that finished about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Shull is survived by his wife and 2-month-old son Jack, according to a YouCaring page that was set up to help with child care and health care expenses.

Shull is one of three people who have died on 14ers in the past month.

On July 15, 25-year-old Jake Lord suffered a fatal fall on Capitol Peak. And on Sunday, 57-year-old Rei Hwa Lee was reported missing after not returning from a hike the day before on North Maroon Peak.

Lee’s body was found Tuesday on the north face of the peak at about 12,600 feet.