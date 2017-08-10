× Man charged with murder after woman found stabbed to death in Five Points apartment

DENVER — A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found stabbed to death inside her apartment in the Five Points neighborhood, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Essteffan Hamlin, 24, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of burglary, one count of first-degree criminal trespass and one count of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

He is accused of killing 28-year-old Cristina Weir in her apartment in the 500 block of 25th Street sometime between July 30 and July 31 in connection to an alleged burglary and vehicle theft, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said an acquaintance of Weir’s went to check on her on July 31 when she didn’t show up for work. Weir’s body was found on the hallway floor with “blood everywhere,” prosecutors said.

An autopsy by the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office determined Weir had several sharp-forced injuries on her body.

Hamlin is also charged with stealing Weir’s vehicle. When Hamlin’s mother saw her son driving a different car, she called police on July 31 to report he had a history of stealing vehicles.

The vehicle was later determined to be owned by Weir. Hamlin was arrested Aug. 1 and charges were filed in Denver District Court on Wednesday.

Hamlin is being held without bond in the Denver City Jail. His first court appearance has not been scheduled.