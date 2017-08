Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You and a group of your friends could be playing a competitive game of kickball at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday September 16th, all while raising money to grant the wishes of children with life-threating medical conditions. Here to tell us about the 13th Annual Kickball Tournament was Laney Fairbanks a Young Professionals advisory council member and Catie Neice event specialist with Make-A-Wish Colorado.

To get your team registered go to kickballwish.org