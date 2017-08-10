Watch live: ‘Everyday’

Later school start times

Posted 8:45 am, August 10, 2017, by

Cherry Creek decided in May to push start times back. They based that on studies that show high school students learn better, stay healthier and are more focused when school starts later. Elementary School will start an hour earlier this year, middle and high schools are getting pushed back.  Dr. Sheryl G. Ziegler how the later start times could affect your kids.