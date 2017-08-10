× ‘Judge Judy’ reportedly signs $95 million deal

“Judge Judy” star Judith Sheindlin has reportedly signed a deal worth $95 million.

The daytime television star sold the complete library rights to her syndicated court show to CBS, Variety reported. That includes 5,200 hours of episodes.

“Judge Judy Sheindlin is one of the all-time great stars in the history of daytime television. She’s been a part of the CBS family for over two decades and we wanted it to stay that way by acquiring her incredible library of episodes,” Paul Franklin, president of CBS Television Distribution, said in a statement.

Sheindlin, 74, also extended her current contract through 2021 — to cover a 25th season, according to Variety.

When TMZ asked Sheindlin if she ever thinks about slowing down or stopping, she smiled and said, “You go until you stop.”

The no-nonsense jurist is already one of the highest-paid TV personalities. According to Forbes, her annual salary is $47 million.