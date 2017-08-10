× Jane Fonda, Robert Redford movie shot in Colorado comes out in September

FLORENCE, Colo. — A movie starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda that was filmed in Colorado will be released on Netflix on September 29.

“Our Souls at Night” stars Redford and Fonda as a widow and widower who end up in a relationship that gets everyone in the small town gossiping.

“Addie Moore (Jane Fonda) pays an unexpected visit to a neighbor, Louis Waters (Robert Redford). Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town they’d been neighbors for decades, but had little contact. Their children live far away and they are all alone in their big houses. She seeks to establish a connection, and make the most of the rest of the time they have,” the Netflix summary states.

The film was shot primarily in Florence, a town of less than 4,000 people, which is about 10 miles southeast of Cañon City. However, Florence won’t get any name recognition out of the deal; the town is called “Holt” in the movie. Scenes were also shot in Denver, Colorado Springs and Lake George.

The film is based on a book written by Colorado native Kent Haruf. Amazon calls it “spare yet eloquent, bittersweet yet inspiring.”