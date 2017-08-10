Hot off the grill: Applewood Smoked Chicken Wings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Matt Eden, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to grill lamb chops.

Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.

Applewood Smoked Chicken Wings

Ingredients

About 1 cup of apple wood chips (soaked in water 30 min)

2 disposable foil pans

Aluminum foil

3 pounds chicken wings, rinsed and dried



For the rub

2 teaspoons tablespoons ground black pepper

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons seasoned salt (Mrs. Dash or something comparable)

For the sauce

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup hot barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons apple juice



Directions

For the rub, mix together the pepper, onion powder, chili powder, garlic powder, and seasoned salt in a small bowl. Place the chicken wings in a large ziplock bag. Pour in the rub and shake to coat the wings well. Let the wings sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes, or up to 24 hours in the refrigerator. While the wings are marinating, remove grate from grill. On one side, place one foil pan directly over the heat deflectors (the heat source of the grill) and fill the pan halfway with water. This will be the “smoking side”. Create a small square packet with the aluminum foil (about 6 inches square) containing the apple wood chips. Fold over the foil and poke a few holes in the top. Place the foil packet over the heat deflectors on the smoking side in front of the water pan on top the heat deflectors. (Note: grill picture) Turn the heat on the smoking side to high, and leave the other side off. Once the wood is starting to smoke, place wings on the cool side of the grill and close the lid. cook for 25 minutes. Turn the wings and cook for another 20 to 25 minutes. While the wings are cooking, mix the honey, barbecue sauce, and apple juice together in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat until warmed through. Place the wings in the other foil pan and pour the warm sauce over the wings. Toss to coat evenly. Place pan on the cool side of the grill. Cover and cook for another 20 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the grill and serve.

Buttermilk Ranch

Ingredients

2/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried dill

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 clove garlic, grated or minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives



Directions

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Use as salad dressing or dipping sauce.