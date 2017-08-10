Homeless man suspected of killing woman in her Five Points apartment in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A homeless man is charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman in her Five Points Apartment. It happened sometime between July 30th and July 31st during an alleged home burglary.

It's at least the second murder in the last two weeks were committed by transients in the Metro.

Cristina Weir was found dead inside her apartment by coworkers worried when she didn’t show up to work last Monday.

Thursday, a 24-year-old homeless man was charged in her death.

Estefan Hamlin has a long rap sheet. He's behind bars charged with breaking into Weir’s apartment, stabbing her to death and stealing her car.

Friends of the 28-year-old woman said she was the last person who deserved to become the victim of a random act of violence.

“Its horrible, its just this terrible sinking feeling that you have,” said Ben Wright, who is the CEO of Velocity Global, where Weir worked.

“Incredibly intelligent, incredibly driven, and so when she didn’t show up it was an immediate red flag,” he said of Weir and the day she was discovered by a coworker.

Seemingly random attacks, committed by transients have been making headlines more often. In Fort Collins, 23-year-old Heather Hoffmann was found raped and murdered in early July. Her alleged killer, Jeffrey Etheridge, is a multi-state sex offender who lived on the streets.

Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said more transients are committing violent crimes.

“They are committing crime at absolutely disproportionate levels,” Smith said.

Back in Denver, the same day police said Weir was murdered by a transient, another homeless man, 53-year-old Raoul Lanius, was charged with stabbing local chef, Marlon Casanova 14 times, killing Casanova near 14th and Wynkoop as he walked home from a late night shift. Casanova’s coworkers were also left devestated by the news.

Two weeks ago in Boulder, a homeless man was beaten to death, police said, by James Dobson who is also homeless.

In May, a man’s body was found behind a dumpster in Thornton. A transient was charted in that killing and in June, a homeless man was charged with the attack on two teens and for the murder of the homeless man who tried to come to their rescue.

Cristina Weir’s friends say the homeless population is large, both where they work, and where Weir lived. They question what can be done to help the problem.

“I think there’s more than can be done, what that is, I don’t know,” said Wright.

Weir’s friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page with some of the money going to help cover funeral costs and the rest going to help troubled youth, something friends say was close to her heart.​