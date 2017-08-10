× Flies in kitchen, dripping grease & food debris bring Restaurant Report Card ‘Fs’

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers dig deep each week to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

Garlic Knot – Westminster

The Garlic Knot Pizza and Pasta in Westminster received an ‘F’ in Restaurant Report Card with 10 critical health code violations in an inspection in July.

The problems included:

Multiple black flies in the kitchen

A cook preparing raw chicken rinsed the table with only water, no soap or bleach

Two pots of tomato sauce and a tub of mozzarella cheese were held too warm

A hand sink was removed since it’s last inspection

A manager sent an email that said, “We at Garlic Knot are dedicated to providing a healthy, wholesome dining experience to our valued customers. We have taken aggressive steps to address and correct all of the concerns listed, and will continue to maintain the high quality our patrons have come to expect and deserve. New management as well as daily/hourly protocols have been put in place and are being followed.”

This Garlic Knot is at 7727 West 92nd Avenue in Westminster.

Blue Bay Asian Cafe

The restaurant on Green Valley Ranch Boulevard in Denver received an ‘F’ for 15 critical violations in its July 2017 and December 2016 inspections.

The mistakes in July included:

The sanitizing solution measured zero for chlorine

No cold water at the hand sink in the kitchen

Grease and food debris dripping onto the floor

The inspector ordered the operator to clean the restaurant.

We stopped by for comment. An employee said the owner was gone for the summer.

Blue Bay Asian Cafe is at 18607 Green Valley Ranch Boulevard.

Boston Market – Littleton

The ‘A’ for this week goes to Boston Market on Crestline Avenue in Littleton. It had zero critical violations on two inspections in a row.

“Boston Market has zero tolerance when it comes to not following food and safety procedures,” general manager Terrance Williams said. “We have very strict guidelines that we follow every day. I’ve got a really sharp team that works very hard to achieve the goal of not getting anyone sick at this location.”

What’s it like to score an ‘A?’ “It was really, really awesome,” he said.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

