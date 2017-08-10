× CU student worries about friends, family in Guam

BOULDER, Colo – A CU student arrived to Denver from Guam Thursday night to begin the fall semester at University of Colorado Boulder but said in light of North Korea’s threat, this trip back to Colorado has been more difficult.

“My grandma just told me the other day that she loved me and whatever happens happens, just know I need to continue with what I need to do,” said Zachary San Nicolas.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said his country is working on a plan to fire four missiles into the water near Guam by mid-August.

“It’s pretty crazy just to even consider things like that,” said San Nicolas. “We are a strong people, we are a strong nation, but I never take anything for granted.”

San Nicolas said he knows at least one person in Guam stock piling their basement with canned foods to prepare for a possible attack. His family is talking about the threat and what they think will happen, but San Nicolas said they aren’t letting fear overwhelm them.

“My immediate family, we are all just trying to take in the moments we have now,” said San Nicolas.

President Donald Trump responded Thursday to Jong-un’s plan with a second threat leveled against the country.

“If he does something in Guam, it will be an event the likes of which no one has seen before,” said Mr. Trump.

San Nicolas said he’s still trying to wrap his mind around the fact that it’s gotten to this point.

“Why do we have to suffer the consequences of the decisions we have no control over?” said San Nicolas. “My people have never done anything to deserve such an act.”

The island of Guam is about 30 miles long, and 4 miles across at its narrowest point. It’s home to a U.S. air force base and a naval base. It’s approximately 2,128 miles from North Korea to Guam.