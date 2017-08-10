× Colorado Classic bicycle race underway: See highway impacts here

DENVER — The inaugural Colorado Classic gets underway in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Aug. 10, and ends in Denver on Sunday, Aug. 13. As with past world-class professional cycling events, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says it will be doing its part to maintain safety for both participants and spectators along the state highway system.

For information on the various state and local roadways that are part of the 313 mile race route, go to CDOT’s website www.cotrip.org. The site will include information regarding road closure and opening times, anticipated delays and parking information. Please be aware that delay and closure times are estimates only and subject to change depending on the pace of the race, weather, and other unanticipated conditions.

“In addition to our electronic resources, our traffic, maintenance and communications personnel are doing what’s necessary to make sure this event is as safe and successful as possible,” said CDOT Deputy Executive Director Mike Lewis. “Enhancing the cycling experience is part of our multi-modal mission and we see this event as an extension of that objective.”

For real-time information regarding highway impacts, motorists can sign up for CDOT email and text alerts by visiting www.cotrip.org and clicking on the small envelope icon at the bottom right of the page. In addition, daily road closure information will be available by calling 511 from anywhere in the state. Following CDOT on Facebook and Twitter (@coloradodot) also provides current updates.

CDOT will distribute race information the morning of each stage, with any necessary updates regarding impacts to the state highway system.

THE FOUR STAGES

Thursday, Aug. 10/Stage 1/Colorado Springs Circuit

Between downtown Colorado Springs and Garden of the Gods.

Women’s race from approximately 10 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.

Men’s race from approximately 1:10 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Road and ramp closures begin at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Closure of northbound and southbound off-ramps at Interstate 25/Bijou Street Interchange. On-ramps remain open. Some turn lanes will be closed on U.S. 24, east and west of the Interstate 25/Cimarron Street interchange. Delays should be expected due to these lane closures and the ramp closures at Bijou.

Friday, Aug. 11/Stage 2/Breckenridge Circuit

Between downtown Breckenridge and east Breckenridge.

Women’s Race from approximately 11 a.m. to 12:25 a.m.

Men’s Race from approximately 2 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Road closures begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Minor delays expected on CO. 9 between Frisco and Fairplay. Highway 9 remains OPEN through Breckenridge.

Saturday, Aug. 12/Stage 3/Denver Stage Race (Denver, Wheat Ridge, Lakewood, Golden, Arvada, Jefferson County, Coal Creek Canyon, Gilpin County, Golden Gate Canyon

From downtown Denver to Gilpin County and back to downtown Denver.

Men’s Race from approximately 1:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Road closures/detours begin in downtown Denver and RINO District on Friday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m. and end on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 11 p.m.

Road and ramp closures along the race route begin Saturday at 1 p.m. and end at 4:45 p.m. Delays of varying length (10 to 45 minutes) should be anticipated at Speer, Federal, Sheridan and Wadsworth boulevards and Kipling Street.

Off-ramps will be closed from I-25 to Speer Boulevard and from I-70 to 32nd Avenue/Youngfield Street for the duration of the race. Off-ramps from Highway 58 to McIntyre Street will close, reopen after race passes and close again for race’s return.

Other state highway closures/traffic stops and delays:

o Highway 93 between 58th Avenue and Highway 72

o Highway 72 between Highway 93 and Twin Spruce Road

o Highway 119 between Gap Road and Golden Gate Canyon Road (CO 46)

o Highway 46 between Highway 119 and Highway 93

Sunday, Aug. 13/Stage 4/Denver Circuit

Between RINO neighborhood and City Park

Men’s race from approximately 12:20 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Road closures/detours begin in downtown Denver and RINO District on Friday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m. and end on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 11 p.m.

Road closures for streets crossing race route on Sunday from 11:20 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional spectator and road closure information is available at the Colorado Classic website at www.veloramacolorado.com/colorado-classic.