Coldwell Banker – 9th Annual Cherry Creek North Food and Wine Festival

If you`re looking for some amazing real estate and a fun event to go to this weekend, look no further than Cherry Creek North . Chris Mygatt, President of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, and Gavin Berry, General Manager of Del Frisco`s Grille shared details of the 9th Annual Cherry Creek North Food & Wine Festival, this Saturday, Aug. 12th. It all takes place on the Fillmore Plaza from 6-9pm. You can get general admission tickets for 85-dollars... and if you're under 21 or a designated driver tickets are 45-dollars. Just go to cherrycreeknorth.com.

It's just one of the many reasons Cherry Creek is still one of the hottest neighborhoods in one of the hottest housing markets in the country!

