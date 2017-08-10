Chipotle’s new queso

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chipotle queso is finally here. After an initial test launch earlier this month at the Chipotle NEXT Kitchen in NYC, guests fell were loving it and now we’re thrilled to announce its temporary rollout in Colorado starting this week. Chipotle’s queso is made of real, all natural ingredients, including a blend of cheddar cheese with tomatillos and chiles. It is slightly smoky from adobo and is mildly spicy.