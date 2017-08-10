Cater Your Next Fiesta or Breakfast with Illegal Pete’s.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Illegal Pete’s is celebrating 22 years in business by adding new restaurants and expanding their catering menu! Starting Monday, August 14th, they're introducing beverages to their catering lineup, along with all of your favorite burritos, tacos, queso, and more! Plus Illegal Pete’s can even cater BREAKFAST now! To book them for your next event or meeting, just log onto IllegalPetes.com/catering.