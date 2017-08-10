Brown Palace to hold series of events to celebrate 125-year anniversary

DENVER — The iconic Brown Palace Hotel and Spa in downtown Denver has been around for 125 years.

The hotel at 321 17th St. will host a series of events this weekend to celebrate the milestone.

From a whiskey tasting in the atrium lobby to a jumbo cupcake decorating class for children, there’s a little something for everyone.

On Friday, a dedication of a mile high marker on the grand staircase will take place.

Several events are free and open to the public, while others require a ticket.