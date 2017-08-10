Broncos quarterback battle moves into preseason with opener in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Broncos quarterback battle moves from training camp to live game action on Thursday as the team opens the preseason against the Chicago Bears.

Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch are battling to be the Broncos' starter for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

When the Broncos' first depth chart of training camp came out, Siemian and Lynch were listed as the co-No. 1 quarterbacks.

But Siemian will get the start against the Bears and play about two to three series followed by Lynch for the same number.

The roles will reverse next week when the Broncos play the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California. Neither quarterback will play in the second half.

"It's just part of the process," first-year coach Vance Joseph said. "The final depth chart will be out versus the Chargers. That's the one that really matters. The rest, it's a depth chart. Someone has to go first or second or third."

Siemian started 14 games last season for the Broncos, who finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Siemian is the perceived front-runner, but his game has not been flashy in training camp.

"You can always be more consistent," Siemian said. "Consistent is a pretty relative term, especially as a quarterback. Nobody's more critical of themself than me."

Lynch has been turnover-prone in camp and has yet to showcase his true skills with any real consistency.

"It's preseason, but you have to go out there and know you're battling for a job," Lynch said. "The game is when you go out there and cut loose and have fun."

Kickoff from Soldier Field is at 6 p.m.