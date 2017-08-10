Third-string QB helps Broncos beat Bears, 24-17, in preseason opener

CHICAGO — The Broncos opened the preseason with a win against the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday night.

All the focus was on Broncos quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch as they continue to compete for the starting quarterback job.

Siemian got the start in this game but it was the Broncos defense who got the first score of the night.

On the first drive, Bears quarterback Mike Glennon was picked off by Chris Harris Jr. who took it the distance to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead just minutes into the game.

Siemian ended his night 6-of-7 passing for 51 yards after getting sacked on his first play of the game. Siemian played all first quarter snaps and one second quarter possession.

He led a drive that resulted in a 38 yard field goal from Brandon McManus in the first quarter to make it 10-0.

Lynch came in after that and his first two drives were three-and-outs. Lynch was back in at QB to start the second half and kicked things off on 1st & 10 with a 14 yard pass to Jordan Taylor. That drive would ultimately end in another punt for the Broncos.

Lynch finished the night 6-of-9 passing for 42 yards.

Meanwhile, Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looked more like a franchise quarterback as he led Chicago to a touchdown on his first drive before the half and then another touchdown scoring drive on his first drive of the second half making it 14-10.

Trubisky continued to beat down the Broncos third-string defense in the fourth quarter

Trubisky was the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The first offensive touchdown of the game for the Broncos didn’t come until late in the fourth quarter when third-string quarterback Kyle Sloter finished off his first drive with a 47 yard throw to Isaiah McKenzie, who was wide open, to tie it up, 17-17.

It was a seven play, 64 yard drive.

Sloter played quarterback at the University of Northern Colorado.

.@Broncos QB Kyle Sloter is tossing TDs! We've got ourselves a ballgame in Chicago. #DENvsCHI pic.twitter.com/5u0gFr2eDX — NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2017

The Broncos third-string offensive continued to look good as running back DeAngelo Henderson ran 41-yards on 3rd & long for a touchdown. That gave the Broncos a 24-17 lead.

Sloter finished 5-of-6 for 94 yards, one sack, and a touchdown.

Lynch will get the start when the Broncos face the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California on Aug. 19.