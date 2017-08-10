Adams County K-9 Lex unlatches gate, helps deputy injured in confrontation

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — K-9 Lex unlatched a gate with his paw to help a deputy who ended up getting injured in a confrontation with a suspect he was trying to apprehend recently.

An Adams County deputy responded to a call of a trespass in progress around 1 a.m. August 5 in Shaw Heights.

While he was investigating the situation, the male he was speaking with ran.

The deputy jumped the fence in pursuit of the suspect and he was separated from his canine, Lex.

“As the suspect fought with the deputy, canine Lex unlatched the gate with his paw. Then Lex came to the assistance of the deputy and the suspect was apprehended,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was treated at a hospital and was at home recovering Thursday night.

“Our deputies view canine Lex as a hero for saving the day. We appreciate everyone in the K-9 Unit and their hard work to keep us safe,” said Adams County Undersheriff Harold Lawson.

Lex is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois who has served with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office since February, 2015. He is certified in narcotics and police patrol through the Colorado Police Canine Association and National Police Canine Association, the sheriff’s office said.