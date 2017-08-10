30 Anniversary Aids Walk

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is very excited to support the 30th Anniversary of Aids Walk Colorado. Darrell Vigil the CEO stopped by to share all you need to know about the event and how you can help support. For more information or to register you can go to aidswalkcolorado.org or call them at 3030-837-0166.
