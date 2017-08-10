× 2017 Parade Of Homes begins

The 2017 Parade Of Homes is officially underway.

The annual event is the biggest local home show and designer home tour.

Houses from all along the front range, including Windsor, Arvada, Denver, Castle Rock, even Winter Park are on display for people to come see.

Prices of homes range from luxury to the more affordable single-family homes and condos. Some of the homes are even for sale.

The Parade Of Homes Runs Thursdays – Sundays, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Labor Day.

You can find a map of homes participating in the event here.

The event is put on by the the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA), a trade association representing approximately 600 businesses involved in the residential development, construction and remodeling industry in the eight-county Denver metro region.