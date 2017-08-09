Wetter August tries to make up for a dry summer

DENVER — So far, Denver has received more than double its average August rainfall to date, recovering some of the deficit of summer.

Yet, many other areas of the state are well ahead of average for the summer including Alamosa which has almost tripled its average total.

Denver sits with only 52-percent of its average rainfall for the summer.

Denver has only had about half of its average summer rain to date: 52%. Check out Alamosa though. pic.twitter.com/qMgPBqqbKn — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) August 10, 2017

That may seem hard to believe considering the number of wet days recently. So far, August has had 1.71-inches. 0.65-inches is average to date.

Just another one inch of rainfall will be enough to put this August into the top 20 of wettest Augusts on record.

That’s a pretty remarkable statement considering the number of dry days since June 1st (the meteorological start to summer).

Connect with Meteorologist Matt Makens on Facebook and Twitter.