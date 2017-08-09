Water main break to keep southbound Kipling closed through evening rush hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- A water main break closed southbound Kipling Street during the morning rush hour on Wednesday, Consolidated Water said.

Kipling was closed between West 38th and West 35th avenues after the break was reported about 4:30 a.m.

Crews cut open a lot of the road, but one lane was reopened just after 8 a.m. The full reopening is not expected until Wednesday night.

Traffic was being detoured onto 38th Avenue to Wadsworth Boulevard, then south to West 32nd Avenue and back to Kipling.

The main entrances to Sprouts and Starbucks were closed, but drivers were using the west-side entrance to access the businesses.

Consolidated Water does not know how many residential outages there are or when full service would be restored.