Victim of deadly crime spree was former vice principal at Aurora Central HS

DENVER — 26-year old Eric Ukuni appeared in a Denver courtroom Wednesday where he was told he’s being investigated for six felony counts including first degree attempted murder, first degree murder and robbery.

All of the charges are related to Tuesday’s crime spree that began in Commerce City with an armed carjacking and ended in Denver near 40th and Havana where he allegedly intentionally struck and killed a retired Aurora Central High School vice principal.

“He took an angel. An angel, a good guy,” said Tommy McClain, a friend and former coworker of the victim, Ernest Gurrini.

“Nicest person. Goofy. He had a kind heart,” said McClain.

Gurrini was a retired teacher and former vice principal of Aurora Central High School. But family and friends say retirement didn’t suit the active 66-year-old.

“He just wanted to do something while he was retired,” McClain said.

So Gurrini took up contract work for OnTrac Delivery.

“He’s one of the first persons to work everyday,” said Sean Cunningham, who also delivers for OnTrac.

Gurrini’s family said he had just left breakfast with his elderly father Tuesday morning righ before 7 a.m.

“He lost his mom last year and his dad was still here so he used to go every morning to check on his dad,” said McClain.

Gurrini then stopped at 7-Eleven for coffee and was getting back into his truck heading to his delivery job when he was hit and killed by the driver of a stolen red pickup.

Police said the driver of the truck was 26-year-old Eric Ukuni.

According to court documents, Ukuni stole the truck from a teenage girl and her father, holding a screwdriver to one of their necks while demanding the keys in a Commerce City parking lot around 6:30 a.m.

Commerce City Police chased after Ukuni but lost sight of him.

Near 40th and Havana, witnesses said Ukuni started intentionally ramming cars from behind before appearing to swerve directly into Gurrini, who was getting back into his vehicle.

“You never think of something like that happening. You always think maybe a fender bender but not somebody just blatantly ramming you,” McClain said.

About the man who killed his friend and former coworker, McClain said, “I gotta’ pray for him too because his life is going to change you know. He’s not going to have a normal life after this. I hope he feels sorry for what he did but I really don’t have anything nice to say to him.”

According to court documents, Ukuni was out on bond in a forgery case and a warrant was issued for his arrest last month. He wasn’t picked up until after the crime spree yesterday.

Gurrini’s family gathered Wednesday at the home where he lived with his wife. They set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

They said the world lost an angel, a husband, father, grandfather and all around good man.